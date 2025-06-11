3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.