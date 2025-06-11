Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 115 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $159.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

