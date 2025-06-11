Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average is $214.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,104 shares of company stock worth $399,675. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

