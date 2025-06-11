Northeast Investment Management Sells 2,793 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

