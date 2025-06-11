Alhambra Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aflac by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 89,733 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aflac by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

