Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 7,130 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after buying an additional 848,370 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

