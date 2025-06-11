Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 337 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aflac by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aflac by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 89,733 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 11.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.