Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 163,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.