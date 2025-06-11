Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $10.48 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

