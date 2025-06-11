Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 292 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

