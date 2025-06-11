VP (LON:VP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. VP had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

VP Stock Up 2.8%

VP stock opened at GBX 596 ($8.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 563.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 566.17. VP has a 1-year low of GBX 460 ($6.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 745 ($10.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £235.19 million, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.83) to GBX 905 ($12.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

