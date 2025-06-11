Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 32,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 332,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $656.47 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ichor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

