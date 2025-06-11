Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 332,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 276,449 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,197,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 5,757.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 293,442 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 226,396 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 213,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

