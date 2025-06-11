YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,588,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305,932 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $20.59.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

