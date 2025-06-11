RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Here’s Why

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.29. 574,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,845,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in RealReal by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

