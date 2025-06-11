abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 191,001 shares.The stock last traded at $110.48 and had previously closed at $107.00.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

