National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Trading 8.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.91 and last traded at $95.27. Approximately 14,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 40,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $711.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.46.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.64 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $616,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

