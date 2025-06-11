Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 38,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 384,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARDT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ventas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $159,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardent Health Partners by 368.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 1,046,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardent Health Partners by 1,684.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 724,841 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

