Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 6.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.61. 128,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 185,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $757.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,446.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Featured Articles

