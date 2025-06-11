Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 55,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 590,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $981,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,911.44. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,024 shares of company stock worth $3,466,170. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $306,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 144.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

