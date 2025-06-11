Chris Bulman Inc Sells 365 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Chris Bulman Inc reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

Shares of PJUL opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $893.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

