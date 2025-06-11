Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

