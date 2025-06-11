Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

