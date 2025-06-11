Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NXJ stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.