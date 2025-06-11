Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NMZ opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

