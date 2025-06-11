Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on July 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

