Stifel Canada Issues Positive Estimate for Cameco Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stifel Canada lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 227.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,595,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $55,513,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

