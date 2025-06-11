Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $19.25.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
