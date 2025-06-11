Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Increased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 384,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $111.92 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.