Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Lessened by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

