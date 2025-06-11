MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.8%

CME stock opened at $266.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.76 and a 200 day moving average of $253.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,980. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,601.39. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $6,147,935. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.