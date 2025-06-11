Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4%

HON opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

