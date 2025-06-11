Kozak & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 175,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

