MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 15.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $992.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $927.88 and a 200-day moving average of $972.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total transaction of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

