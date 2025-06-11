Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after buying an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

