Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 42.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Linde by 22.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $475.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

