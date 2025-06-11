Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

