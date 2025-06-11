Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,723,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

