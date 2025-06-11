American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,425,000 after buying an additional 763,813 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after acquiring an additional 543,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,510,000 after purchasing an additional 716,229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

