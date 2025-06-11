JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $746.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

