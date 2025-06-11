Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $324.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.65. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

