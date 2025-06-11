Chris Bulman Inc Grows Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Chris Bulman Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $11,239,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

