Chris Bulman Inc Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

