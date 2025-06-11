Chris Bulman Inc Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

