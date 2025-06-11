VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,241 shares during the period. VTEX comprises about 2.1% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

VTEX stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 1.36. VTEX has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. VTEX had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

