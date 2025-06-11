Chris Bulman Inc Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Chris Bulman Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GJUN. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 116,950.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

