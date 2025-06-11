Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 840.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,265 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.1%

SLB opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.