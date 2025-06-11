Chris Bulman Inc Buys 4,759 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 884,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.