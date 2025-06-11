Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

