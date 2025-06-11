Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 454.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $534.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $334.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

